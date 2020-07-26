Tunisia President Kais Saied appoints new PM as political crisis intensifies

In a major shuffle of cabinet, Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed his interior minister as the country’s new Prime minister. According to the Presidential office, Hichem Mechichi was selected for the post after Elyes Fakhfakh resigned over alleged conflict of interest because of his stake in a waste processing company that won government contracts worth 15 million euro.

A government statement later said he resigned “taking into consideration the national interest and to avoid more difficulties for the country, and ... to open a new path to get the country out of the crisis." On the other hand, Mechichi, who previously served as the President’s advisor swore to end the economic and political crisis that has battered the country due to the ongoing pandemic. According to John Hopkins University, the North African country has reported 1443 cases and deaths 50 till now.

Meanwhile, speaking to international media reporters, Mechichi said that he would wor to establish a government which would meet the aspirations and demands of all Tunisian adding that his authority would also adequately respond to people’s “legitimate demands”.

One month to form government

Mechichi is an independent who previously rose to power serving as the president's aide. He has now a month to form his government capable of winning a vote of confidence by a simple majority, However, if he fails to do so, the president would then have to dissolve the parliament and hold fresh elections.

Tunisia is currently under a political crisis and the resignation of FakhFakh has only intensified the tension. In the parliament which is scheduled to meet on July 28, parties are trying to oust the current speaker Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party. Tunisia, where over 15 per cent of the population is below poverty line, is struggling with economic stagnation and decline in living standards.

Image credits: twitter.com/TnPresidency