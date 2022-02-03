Turkey: 19 Migrants Freeze To Death At Border Areas, Interior Ministry Blames Greece

Turkish authorities found at least 19 bodies of migrants who have frozen to death near Turkey’s border with Greece. Initially, Turkey said the forces found at least 12 bodies till Wednesday. However, the country has updated the death toll by adding seven more dead bodies by Thursday evening. According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the 12 were among 22 migrants who were allegedly pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards. On the other hand, Greece Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi called the deaths a tragedy but denied Turkey's claim that Greek forces had pushed back the migrants. Sharing the blur images of at least eight bodies on Twitter, Soylu said the migrants were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkey and Greece.

Have a look at the tweet of Suleyman Soylu here:

📆 02.02.2022

📍 Greece Ipsala Border



12 of the 22 migrants pushed back by Greek Border Units, stripped off from their clothes and shoes have frozen to death.



EU is remediless, weak and void of humane feelings.



Greek border units thug against victims, tolerant towards FETO pic.twitter.com/EP1TOqsGCB — Süleyman Soylu (@suleymansoylu) February 2, 2022

According to the Turkish Interior Minister, the forces found the bodies in pathetic condition-- without shoes and some of them without proper clothes. However, the images shared by the minister could be seen with shorts and T-shirts. The Turkey Interior Minister further blamed the European Union for not providing a proper solution. Meanwhile, countering the allegations levelled against Greece, its Migration Minister said, "The truth behind the incident has nothing to do with the false propaganda made public by my colleague", Mr Soylu. "These specific migrants never made it to the border. Any suggestion that they may have reached it or been pushed back to Turkey is utter nonsense. Instead of accusing others, Turkey should assume its responsibilities if we want to prevent such tragedies from occurring again," Mitarachi said in a statement released after Turkey's allegations.

International Organization for Migration assured investigation in case

Meanwhile, reacting to the recent incident, the International Organization for Migration called the deaths 'horrific' and added it would follow up the incident with the relevant authorities. "Mounting reports of pushbacks against people on the move at some European borders and many parts of the world are extremely concerning and should be investigated and action is taken," news agency, AP quoted said Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the IOM, as saying. "We reiterate that such practices are prohibited under International Law and should not happen under any circumstances. The obligation and primacy of saving lives and prioritizing the well-being and human rights of migrants are vital to the integrity of any border," she added.

