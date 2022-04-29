Turkey: 3 People Killed, 9 Injured In Explosion At Paint Factory In Istanbul

In an unfortunate incident in Istanbul, Turkey, an explosion occurred at a paint factory in the Tuzla district which killed at least three people and injured nine. As per Daily Sabah, in Tuzla, on the city's Asian side, a fire broke out at a paint factory in an industrial zone for paint makers. As firefighters and paramedics rushed to the area, multiple explosions were heard.

Finally, the firefighters managed to put out the flames that had blown a dense black cloud into the sky. The factory, as well as a small forested area nearby and other companies in the neighbourhood, were devastated by flames. A firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries while attempting to put out the fire. While an investigation is underway, the cause of the incident remains unknown. Factory fires are common in Istanbul, one of Turkey's western industrial regions.

Fire broke out inside a paint and varnish facility at 1 pm local time

District governor Ali Akca stated that a fire broke out inside a paint and varnish factory at 1 pm local time and that firefighters, ambulance doctors and security officials all rushed to the scene, according to Demiroren News Agency. He further announced that unfortunately, three people died as a result of the incident, and nine were injured. He claimed that the authorities had recognized all of the dead and injured people. Akca also said that the cause of the fire and explosion will be discovered once the Fire Department conducts an investigation. The prosecutor's office on Istanbul's Anatolian side has also begun an investigation into the incident.

Tuzla's industrial zone has several paint factories

There are several located in Tuzla's industrial zone. The majority of fires are caused by electrical failures, and the textile and plastics industries are particularly prone to fires due to the inflammable materials used in their manufacturing. Experts believe that the leading cause of fires in factories is a lack of maintenance of electrical systems and machinery. After the incident, horrific videos of the explosion started circulating on the internet.

Image: Republic World