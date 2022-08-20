Turkey: At Least 16 People Killed, 21 Injured In Road Accident In Gaziantep

At least 16 people died and 21 others were injured in an accident involving an ambulance, a fighter truck and an outside broadcast vehicle in Turkey on August 20, Hurriyet Daily News reported. Regional Governor Davut Gul said that the accident took place on the Gaziantep-Nizip Highway in southeast Turkey.

Gul informed that the casualties include three firefighters, four medical workers and two journalists. The people who have been injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Rescue and emergency teams were sent to the accident site. The authorities have launched an investigation to find the cause of the accident.

920 people died in road accidents in Turkey in first 6 months of 2022

Notably, data released by the traffic department of the Turkish police has said that traffic accidents have claimed the lives of 920 people in the first six months of 2022, Daily Sabah reported. In addition, 127,619 people have been injured in accidents in Turkey. As per the news report, 88,000 accidents reported in Turkey involved approximately 70,000 cars and over 25,000 motorcycles in the first six months of 2022. Most of the accidents took place in residential areas while the rest took place in rural regions of the nation or on highways.

Most of the accidents were caused due to driver error, while around 10,316 accidents took place due to the mistake of the pedestrian. Around 2,260 accidents took place due to malfunctioning vehicles in Turkey. The highest number of accidents were reported in Istanbul, where 58 people died in more than 11,000 accidents, as per the Daily Sabah report. Turkey's capital, Ankara, reported 6,335 accidents in the first six months of the year and led to the death of 39 people.

(Image: PTI/Representative)