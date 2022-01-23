Turkey Charity Pledges 80 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan Amid Crisis

Turkey has pledged approximately 80 tons of aid supplies for the war-ravaged Afghanistan and an estimated 700 tons of food, clothing, and medical supplies as humanitarian assistance. Deniz Feneri Association, a Turkish Charity, stepped up cooperation for humanitarian aid after the UN expressed concerns about the deteriorating situation of the Afghan citizens as they suffered from the economic crisis, food shortage, and worsening poverty since the Taliban takeover in August, last year. The urgent relief assistance to Afghans is a part of the "Charity Train" which was announced by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to assist the Afghans in dire need of financial and humanitarian help, Khaama Press reported on Saturday.

Turkey's 10 non-governmental organizations to coordinate on aid

The aid will be coordinated by at least 10 non-governmental organizations under the coordination of Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. It will include 80 tons of critical supplies such as rice, flour, tomato paste, tea, mufflers, blankets, berets, and winter clothing to help the poor Afghans fight the severe winters. The aid approval was signed by Ankara’s leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in accordance with Turkiye's Article 23 of Law No. 5902, Turkiye's Official Gazette revealed on Saturday.

Erdogan ordered Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) to coordinate the supplies and shipment of the humanitarian aid to Kabul. TRT World reports that Turkey will also open accounts with the public and private banks in order to transfer the aid, which will be collected and distributed to the needy by Afghanistan’s governorships, municipalities, other public institutions, and organizations.

Earlier, the UN’s top envoy in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons urged the United Nations for a proposal to the donor countries to provide $8 billion in aid to manage Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis. Lyons expressed concerns about the condition of the women and girls in Kabul after the United States’ troops draw down, saying that more than half the population in the war-ravaged country was now below the poverty line. The UN, she stated, was also exploring options of scrapping the existing sanctions on Afghanistan, she said, according to Tolo News. UN representative was addressing the first international conference about the deteriorating economic conditions and poverty in Afghanistan since the ouster of the former Ashraf Ghani.