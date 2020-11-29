Turkey Condemns Iranian Nuclear Scientist's Assassination, Terms It 'terrorism'

Turkey on November 29 denounced the killing of the nuclear scientist that led Iran’s disbanded military program, as an act of “terrorism”. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the nation ‘regrets’ the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was killed on November 27 in an armed attack that according to an Associated Press report, bore the fears of military-style ambush, likes of which Israel has been accused of carrying out in the past. The Friday incident in Iran has ignited tensions in the regions with Iran placing the blame of the murder on Israel and Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei demanding “definitive punishment”.

"We regret the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh following an armed attack. We condemn this heinous murder and offer our condolences to the Iranian government and the dead man's relatives," Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey is against all initiatives aimed at disrupting peace in the region and against all forms of terrorism, no matter who their perpetrator or target are,” it added while urging “all parties to act with common sense and restraint.”

Press Release Regarding the Killing of Iranian Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as a Result of an Attack https://t.co/WQinv09ytD pic.twitter.com/YRd2785wRp — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkey) November 29, 2020

Iran writes to UN asserting ‘right to defend’

Following the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javed Zarif accused Israel of being involved in the murder plot and further called on the international community to put an end to “act of state terror”. Fakhrizadeh was killed on the outskirts of capital Tehran after gunmen attacked his car on Friday.

The Islamic Republic's state media reported that minutes before Fakhrizadeh was ambushed, a truck ridden with explosives blew up near his car, forcing his sedan to stop. The reports added that at least five gunmen then emerged and started firing at Fakhrizadeh's car continuously, killing the scientist and his bodyguard.

After the incident, Iran wrote a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UNSC claiming there are “serious indications of Israeli responsibility” and Iran would be looking to defend itself. While taking to Twitter, Zarif called on the international community and asked them to condemn the act and end the “state terror”.

Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators



Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 27, 2020

