Turkey Delivery Man Sentenced To 18 Years For Spitting On Pizza

A Turkish prosecutor urged for a sentence of up to 18 years for a delivery man who spat on a customer's pizza before handing it over, according to the local media on January 23. The incident reportedly took place in 2017 in the central city of Eskisehir which was filmed by a security camera in the customer's apartment, according to the reports. The delivery man was identified as Burak S. who spat on the pizza and recorded the moment on his mobile phone. His motive behind the act is not known yet.

Burak penalised 4,000 lira

Burak has been penalised 4,000 lira (600 euros) for endangering a customer's health and the prosecutors are now demanding for a lengthy prison sentence for poisoning the food, according to the reports. The owner of the building immediately alerted the customer after going through the footage prompting a criminal complaint.

Zomato delivery man sacked

Similarly, a Zomato delivery man was sacked by the restaurant aggregator after he was caught eating on a customer's order. The two-and-half minute video first surfaced on Facebook, and showed the man wearing a red Zomato t-shirt pulling out a food package from his bag, taking a couple of bites and resealing it before leaving for his delivery location. However, Internet users felt that the punishment was on the harsh side and even pointed out several possibilities that may have led him to eat from the package. Taking cognizance of this, Zomato launched an investigation and affirmed the authenticity of the video.

