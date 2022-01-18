Turkey Faces Major Setback In Kazakhstan As Tokayev Turns To Moscow For Help: Reports

Sky-high ambitions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to become a stronghold of the Islamic world were met with a major setback after Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to Moscow to help ease civil unrest over skyrocketing fuel prices in the Central Asian country. Infuriated by the move, Turkey could unleash Islamist elements to break Kazakhstan, Policy Research Group said in their assessment. The think tank suggested that Erdogan could undertake the 'pump-prime' policy that Pakistan did with the Taliban during the presence of the US-led coalition forces in Afghanistan.

The report also stated that Turkey was willing to move Kazakhstan away from the Eurasian idea and push it to be a part of Aksakal of the Turkic world. Erdogan had made significant progress under the regime of authoritarian ex-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, leading to a massive boom in trade. As per the report, the bilateral trade between both countries reached $2 billion during his reign. In addition, the Turkish President also introduced massive mosque-building programs in Kazakhstan as a part of his 'Enterprise-International Mosques.'

"It is Erdogan's most ambitious and visible program for garnering global influence," Policy Research Group said in a statement, citing observers of the region.

The Turkish state-sponsored program is said to be similar to the pre-2001 Saudi program that aimed at the rapid expansion of building mosques all around the world. The project was run by the Directorate of Religious Affairs- Diyanet, which manages at least 80,000 mosques in the homeland. In addition, President Erdogan is at developing the Organisation of the Turkic States, which according to Policy Research Group is an outfit to bring together former Soviet states of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan z Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan with which Turkey shares ethnicity and linguistic ties.

Kazakhstan unrest: 225 killed over 4k injured during violent protests

For the unversed, nearly 225 people were killed and over 4,000 injured in the civil protests that rocked Kazakhstan from January 2. The protest was initiated against the government after it announced a two-fold rise in the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG). The demonstrations turned bloody over the span of two weeks, leading to mass detentions and Kazakhstan President appealing to Russia to help subdue protests in the country.

The protesters were angered after the authoritarian successor of Nazarbayev, Tokayev ordered "shoot without warning" in a bid to quell the protests and blamed external terror elements for fuelling the country-wide uprisings and subsequently a coup. He also called on Moscow-dominated Collective Security Treaty Council (CSTO) to assist the Kazak military to "restore peace and order" in the state. On Saturday, Russia dispatched 18 flights to withdraw the Russian peacekeepers from the ex-Soviet nation.

(Image: AP)