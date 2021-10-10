Turkey: Hundreds Of Illegal Migrants, Waste Collectors Face Deportation

In a major move to control illegal migration into the city, Turkey Police on Thursday raided 36 waste dumping sites in the Sancaktepe district in Istanbul's eastern region. The special operation was followed by the detention of "many" foreign nationals from collection centres, Al-Monitor reported. The police also demolished waste sorting sites and confiscated carts of the detainees who were suspected to have entered illegally into the city.

Similar operations have led to the arrest and detention of over 200 migrant waste collectors and rag pickers from Atasehir on Wednesday. 78 out of these arrested have been scheduled to be deported from Istanbul, said a statement released by the Istanbul governor's office. A raid in Umraniye on Monday also led to the arrest of around 33 "foreigners" who were later handed over to the migrant office.

The raids were followed by a notification by Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya's office in August stating that the job of "irregular" and "unauthorised" waste collection was considered as "unregistered employment". This posed a threat to "public health" and could cause many other problems.

Most detainees believed to be Afghans

As per the Al-Monitor report, most of the people detained by Turkey Police are Afghan refugees who have taken shelter to fleeing the Taliban after they took over Kabul in August. These migrants have landed up in the lowest jobs, living in derelict households to earn a meagre living (less than $12 a day, depending on the weight of waste collected) hoping to support themselves and their families, the New York Times said. According to estimates, at least 3,00,000 Afghans currently live in Turkey, making it the second-largest migrant group after 3.7 million Syrians.

Workers call for dialogue instead of detention

These unregulated workers receive no health or social benefits, however, continue to contribute to making Turkey reach its environmental goals. They drag carts all around the town to pick paper, metal, cardboard to move them to recycling factories. It is also to be noted that recycling rates in Turkey are among the lowest in Europe. However, these workers, trying to make a living in the last possible dignified manner live under constant fear of detention or deportation. "We are doing this job, which is the only job we can find to live with dignity without stealing or beating or begging from anyone," a recycling worker, Mahmud Aytar told Al-Monitor adding that their community needs dialogue rather than penalties or detention. As per reports, at least 200 Afghan, Pakistani, and Bangladeshis were detained by Turkey Police from Bahcelievler in August.

Image: Unsplash (representative)