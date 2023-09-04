Turkey: In A Terrifying Moment, Fuel Tank Of F-4 Fighter Jet Lands In Ankara Parking Lot

A startling incident in Turkey sent shockwaves through the capital city of Ankara where part of an F-4 fighter jet's spare fuel tank crashed into an open parking lot owned by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) on Monday, reported Gercek News.

While the event caused significant material damage, miraculously, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The dramatic incident took place at approximately 11:30 AM local time in the Sogutozu neighborhood of Ankara, leaving residents and onlookers in a state of panic and confusion. The falling fragment, later identified as the spare fuel tank of the aircraft, landed within the garden area of the TPAO General Directorate, resulting in damage to several vehicles parked therein.

According to reports from DHA, a total of three vehicles, including two cars and a light commercial vehicle, bore the brunt of the falling debris.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence swiftly issued a statement addressing the incident, stating, "A piece of an F-4 fighter jet belonging to our Air Force Command fell into an open parking lot owned by TPAO for unknown reasons during its flight in the skies of Ankara. The aircraft in question has landed safely at a field in Eskisehir. There are no casualties or injuries in the incident. A detailed technical investigation related to the matter is ongoing."

Witnesses in the vicinity promptly alerted the authorities, leading to the rapid deployment of numerous fire and police teams to the scene. Military officials were also quick to arrive at the site, taking charge of the situation and initiating a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mobile phone cameras captured the harrowing descent of the fragment as it glided through the sky before crashing into TPAO's garden. The footage underscores the unexpected and shocking nature of the event, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.

Extra fuel tank of an F-4 fighter jet, part of which fell into an open parking lot while flying in Ankara, Turkey, fell on vehicles in the parking lot #Breaking pic.twitter.com/b6D4IX2wiq — Vega (@Vega12991453) September 4, 2023

Aircraft Safely Returns to Base

Remarkably, the F-4 fighter jet, which had taken off from the Teknofest area, managed to return safely to its base in Eskisehir, averting any further potential mishaps. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of aviation, even during routine flights.

As authorities continue their investigation into the incident, questions regarding the cause of the spare fuel tank's detachment and the potential risks associated with such occurrences will undoubtedly be raised in the days to come.