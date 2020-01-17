Turkey Lifts Ban From Wikipedia After 3 Years To Protect Freedom Of Speech

Turkey is reportedly restoring access to Wikipedia as the country's Constitutional Court ruled that the ban violated freedom of expression. According to reports, Wikipedia was banned in Turkey for approximately three years as the online encyclopedia refused to delete articles that reportedly said that Turkey's government had cooperated with the so-called Islamic State (IS) group and al-Qaeda in Syria.

Wikipedia in their official statement said, “We are thrilled that the people of Turkey will once again be able to participate in the largest global conversation about the culture and history of Turkey online and continue to make Wikipedia a vibrant source of information about Turkey and the world”.

The best present we got for Wikipedia's 19th birthday was being unblocked in Turkey. 🇹🇷 (thread) https://t.co/kSVETTU5CO — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) January 16, 2020

The country has removed the ban, however, not everyone in Turkey can browse Wikipedia at this point as the ban is being lifted gradually and some internet service providers are still in the process of restoring access. The block was also lifted a month after the Constitutional Court ruled that ban was a violation of freedom of expression. While speaking to an international media outlet, Wikipedia founder said that he hoped that this was a great victory for returning to a process of normalisation for freedom of speech in Turkey.

Putin finds Wikipedia 'unreliable'

While Turkey lifted the three year Wikipedia ban from the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds the online encyclopedia 'unreliable' and expressed the need to replace it last month. The President further also announced an electronic version of the 'Great Russian Encyclopedia' to list of verifiable facts and data. According to a government resolution, the move will reportedly ensure that people find "reliable information that is constantly updated on the basis of scientifically verified sources of knowledge".

Russia also briefly blocked the Russian-language version of Wikipedia in 2015 for an article which contained information on cannabis under legislation banning sites with drug-related material. In addition to that, Moscow has also introduced tougher online controls over the Russian segment of the internet in order to keep it going even if it is cut off from the infrastructure of other countries. The Great Russian Encyclopaedia is already available in basic electronic format. Reportedly, the new portal will cost nearly two billion roubles.

