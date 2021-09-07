Turkey Mandates PCR Tests For Unvaccinated Students & Professionals As COVID Cases Surge

In a bid to control the spread of novel coronavirus and the daily surging challenges relating to the same, the Turkish government has mandated the PCR test for unvaccinated individuals citing they are considered at risk. People belonging to some specific professions and those using public transport will not be allowed to travel for work and otherwise if they failed to produce the mandatory PCT test reports. Teachers and senior students have also been asked to provide the PCR test result before joining schools.

According to a new guideline introduced by the Turkish government, all those individuals who have not received vaccine shots will have to undergo a mandatory PCR test. Notably, those who fail to follow the new instructions will not be allowed to travel on intercity transportation. Citizens are required to show a vaccination card of at least two shots or a negative PCR test report.

Turkish authorities have mandated PCR test results or COVID vaccine cards to attend public events as well. After the government reopened the schools on Monday, all teachers, school staff, and university students are asked to show the COVID test report or vaccination proof. Further education in schools and institutions will be carried out in the physical presence of the vaccinated teachers and students.

COVID situation in Turkey

Turkey is witnessing a steep spike in COVID infections. The country recorded 20,962 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 6,519,016. According to data shared by the Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 271 death cases, tallying the total fatalities at 58,377. A total of 29,327 people have recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of tests conducted stood at 301164. The vaccination process in Turkey is going on full throttle. So far, over 49.94 million people have received their first jabs, while 38.6 million people have received both doses. The vaccine has been administered to over 97,981 people in the country so far, including three booster shots.



(IMAGE: Pixabay/AP)

(With Inputs from ANI)