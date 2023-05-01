Turkey Neutralises ISIS Leader Abu Hussein Al-Qurashi In Syria, Says President Erdogan

Turkey has neutralised the leader of Daesh/Islamic State terrorist organisation, Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, in Syria, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday (local time), reported Anadolu Agency. Turkish president asserted that their national intelligence organisation has been keeping track of the Daesh "so-called" leader. The name of the leader has had a code name Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi for a long time. This news of the neutralisation of the terror group leader has been shared by Erdogan's aid during an interview broadcasted by TRT Turk.

While talking in an interview, Erdogan said: "This is the first time I am telling this here. This person was neutralised in an operation carried out by MIT yesterday." Further, he added that Turkey would continue their struggle with terrorist organisations without any discrimination. According to the Anadolu Agency, in 2013, Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organisation. Since then, the country has been targeted many times, with more than 300 casualties and more than hundreds have been injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults. However, Turkey has been defending and launching anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks. Further, in the interview, that has been broadcast ed on Sunday, the Turkish president asserted that racism, Islamophobia, and discrimination have been playing an important role in spreading in the West " like cancer cells".

He added: "Western countries have not yet demonstrated efforts for confronting this threat." There has been a rise in attacks targeting Muslims and mosques abroad and Hate speech has also picked up a pace, reported the Turkish local news agency. "Vile acts by racist groups, such as arson against mosques and tearing up the holy Quran, have also increased. We take every step to ensure the safety of life and property of our citizens," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has also shared that his government has been tracking several acts of Quran burning, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups in northern Europe and Nordic countries in the past couple of months.

