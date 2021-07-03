Turkey, Pakistan Reject 'baseless' US Report Claiming Link To Child Soldiers

Turkey’s foreign minister on July 2 slammed a US report on human trafficking that accused Ankara of proving “operational equipment and financial support” to an armed militia in Syria that recruits child soldiers. According to Associated Press, the Turkish foreign ministry said that it “completely rejects” the claim and its record is clean. It also went on to accuse the United States of “double standards and hypocrisy” pointing to American support for Syrian Kurdish militants.

The Turkish ministry cited a UN report that documented recruitment and exploitation under the umbrella of the Syrian Democratic Forces. Turkey said that the Syrian Kurdish militants that provided the backbone of the SDF fighting the Islamic State group were linked to Kurdish fighters who have been waging an insurgency against Ankara for more than three decades. It also added that the Kurdish militant group is designated as terrorists.

It is worth mentioning that American support for the Kurdish militants has been a major irritant in the US-Turkey relations. Ankara’s recent statement comes after the US State Department highlighted Turkey and 14 other countries for the use of child soldiers. It was the first time that a NATO ally was placed on such a list, a designation that could lead to sanctions on military assistance on the listed countries.

Pak rejects ‘baseless’ CSPA list

The US also added Pakistan to the list of Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA). Islamabad categorically rejected the US decision and termed it “unsubstantiated and baseless”. Pakistan’s foreign office reportedly said that the country does not support any non-state armed group, not any entity recruiting or using child soldiers. “The inclusion of Pakistan in the CSPA List depicts a factual error and lack of understanding,” Pakistan said.

US’ CSPA list

The countries which have been added to the annual TIP list of the US State Department are Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. The governments identified on the list are subject to restrictions, in the following fiscal year, on certain security assistance and commercial licensing of military equipment. Now, beginning of October 2021, and effective throughout the fiscal year 2022, restrictions will apply to the listed countries, absent presidential waiver, applicable exception, or reinstatement of assistance pursuant to the terms of the CSPA.

It is worth noting that three countries - Congo, Somalia and Yemen - have appeared on the CSPA list since 2010 when the designation started. Nine others - Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Burma, Nigeria, South Sudan and Syria - have appeared more than once over the last 10 years. Pakistan and Turkey are a new addition to the list.

(Image: AP)