Turkey Pledges To Take 'countermeasures' If Citizens Continue To Face Visa-related Issues

Turkey vowed to take "countermeasures" if Turkish citizens continue to face visa-related difficulties in travelling to Europe and the US. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkish citizens have been waiting for months to get an appointment date from the US and some European nations, and termed the action "planned and deliberate," Anadolu Agency reported citing Haber Global news. Cavusoglu termed the reasons like COVID-19 and others "not realistic."

The Turkey Foreign Minister stated that the "necessary warnings" will be issued to ambassadors of these countries in September. He warned that Turkey will take "countermeasures" if the issues raised by Ankara are not addressed. As per the news report, many Turkish people have been facing difficulties regarding visa applications and have to wait for months to get an appointment date. Meanwhile, the US has said that the applicants in Turkey need to wait for a visa due to COVID-19 restrictions. Speaking at a press briefing on August 22, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated that the restrictions have been in place due to the COVID-19 restrictions and stressed that "this has nothing explicitly to do with Turkey.

"Unfortunately, this is a challenge that we’ve faced around the world, and it’s a challenge that owes primarily to COVID and some of the COVID restrictions that have been in place and some of the lingering effects in places where those restrictions have only recently been lifted. I can assure you this has nothing explicitly to do with Turkey," Ned Price said at a press briefing.

MP files motion regarding visa-related issues in Parliament

Sibel Ozdemir, a deputy of the Republican People's Party (CHP) submitted a motion regarding the difficulty faced by Turkish citizens in obtaining a visa in Turkey's Parliament on August 17, Hurriyet Daily News reported. She stressed that the procedure for acquiring a Schengen visa has been more difficult for Turkish citizens and the cost of obtaining it has "increased four and a half times." In her parliamentary motion, Ozdemir pointed out that there has been a rise in the number of refusals in recent years.

Furthermore, Sibel Ozdemir stated that Turkish nationals can make the appointment after at least two months of visa applications. She emphasised that people who apply for a visa for commercial, tourist, or education purposes face difficulties in obtaining the visa, as per the Hurriyet Daily News report. She called on the Turkish Foreign Ministry to take action regarding the difficulties faced by people and called the action of EU member states regarding visas an "unfair approach."

Image: AP