Turkey President Erdogan Declares Won’t Support Sweden’s NATO Bid; 'Don't Expect Charity'

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a blatant warning has declared that Ankara will not approve the NATO membership bid of Sweden.

Following a series of incidences, involving the anti-Islam activists' protests, the burning of the Quran, and demonstrations by the pro-Kurdish groups, Erdogan asserted at a press conference that Sweden shall no longer expect Turkey "see any support on the NATO issue.”

'No longer expect any charity from us': Erdogan

Turkish leader derided the Swedish government for allegedly allowing what he described as "anti-muslim" protests outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm under “the protection” of the military forces, as he cast "serious doubt" on ratification of the two nordic nations, Sweden and Finland's into NATO.

“It is clear that those who allowed such vileness to take place in front of our embassy can no longer expect any charity from us regarding their NATO membership application,” Erdogan asserted, blasting the Swedish authorities at a presser.

Turkish President went on to add, that his decision was the "consequence" of Sweden permitting Danish political party Hard Line's leader Rasmus Paludan’s Quran burning. He strengthened criticism of Sweden saying that the Swedish police approved protests outside Ankara's embassy despite Turkey's strong objections. It is to be noted that the Swedish Prime Minister condemned the politician Paludan for burning the copy of the Muslim book as "deeply disrespectful."

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted: "Freedom of expression is a fundamental part of democracy. But what is legal is not necessarily appropriate. Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act. I want to express my sympathy for all Muslims who are offended by what has happened in Stockholm today."

After he summoned the Swedish ambassador to lodge a protest of the incident, Turkey's Erdogan also abruptly scrapped Sweden's defense minister's visit to Ankara. The latter slammed Sweden for allowing the pro-Kurdish demonstrators to wave flags linked to Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK which Ankara has designated as a "terrorist organization" and holds accountable for a failed coup on July 15, 2016, aimed at dismantling his government. The Turkish government had also demanded the extradition of dozens of Kurdish suspects whom it accuses of "terrorism" or involvement in the coup. It alleges that Sweden has failed to meet its terms for NATO accession.

PKK is banned in Turkey, the European Union, and the United States, but Sweden keeps its symbols and flags uncensored.