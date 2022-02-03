Turkey Prez Erdogan To Visit Kyiv; Offers To Mediate Between Ukraine & Russia: Report

As situations along the Ukraine-Russia border continue to remain grim, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President and a wild card in NATO diplomacy, will visit Kyiv on Thursday to offer himself as a mediator between the two countries. The Turkish President will join the group of world leaders who have backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and he is also likely to sign a free-trade agreement, The Guardian reported. Turkey's NATO membership is often questioned, since its purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air-defense system.

Hence, Erdogan faces the challenge of striking a delicate balance between maintaining his strong diplomatic support for Ukraine while not jeopardising his complex long-term relations with Moscow, as per the report. However, Russia is yet to respond to Erdogan's proposal for mediation. Besides, the United States is also attempting to reduce the number of interlocutors with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian President also appears to believe that direct bilateral discussions with the White House will be more viable to resolve the Ukraine crisis rather than through any third party.

Russia condemned Turkey for selling drones to Ukraine

Last year, Putin chastised Turkey for selling its Bayraktar TB2 drones to the Ukrainian army. As per The Guardian report, the lethal weapons could be used against Russian troops stationed in the rebel-held Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The deal also prompted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to issue an official complaint, alleging that Turkey was fostering militaristic tendencies. On the other hand, the TurkStream gas pipeline, which has been operational since 2020, has enraged Ukrainian leaders. The pipeline transports gas from Russia to Turkey via the Black Sea, undermining Ukraine's role as a Russian gas transit country.

Turkey stresses its commitment to Montreux Convention ahead of Erodgan's visit

Turkey's Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar emphasised Ankara's commitment to the 1936 Montreux Convention in an effort to reassure Moscow ahead of Erdogan's visit. The Convention strictly prohibits NATO forces' access to the Black Sea via the Bosphorus, The Guardian reported. Meanwhile, the United States and NATO have also informed Russia that nuclear weapons will not be deployed in Eastern Europe amid the ongoing standoff. Tensions have flared up in recent weeks, with the US and NATO allies expressing concerns that a buildup of around 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signifies Moscow's plan to invade its former Soviet ally.

