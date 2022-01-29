Last Updated:

Turkey, Qatar, Taliban Reach Agreement On Managing And Operating Kabul Airport

The representatives from Turkey, Qatar and the Taliban had a trilateral conference where they agreed on issues concerning the management of Kabul airport.

Afghanistan

To discuss the situation of Kabul Airport, the representatives from Turkey, Qatar and the Taliban had a trilateral conference where they agreed on issues concerning the management and operation of Kabul Airport. As per the reports of Tolo News, on Thursday, the Taliban met with the two parties in Doha and struck an agreement Qatari and Turkish joint ventures on the details of aviation security, ground services, and airspace of the country's five airports, as the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, announced.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation Imamuddin Ahmadi announced that the details of the situation have been reviewed, and a series of general choices have been made. However, the conversations are still ongoing, and they are moving in a favourable way, according to Tolo News.

Agreement on many major issues

Qatari Foreign Ministry also stated that the three-party delegation reached an agreement on many major issues regarding the management and operation of Kabul Airport, according to Tolo News. The ministry also stated that the conference in Doha was a continuation of prior negotiations, the most recent session of which was held in Kabul last week. The final round of talks will take place next week.

Mohammad Qasem Wafayeezada, who is the former head of Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority ACAA urged the Taliban to arrange the parameters of the agreement in such a way that Qatari and Turkish companies may operate alongside local enterprises on a fair and equal footing. Regular commercial flights in the country have been suspended since the previous government's demise. With the handover of Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Mazar, and Khost airports to international businesses of Qatar and Turkey, anticipation regarding the resumption of these flights has grown.

Turkey offered technical and security help in reopening Kabul airport

Following the Taliban's takeover, Turkey offered technical and security help in reopening Kabul International Airport and kept the airport accessible, according to Daily Sabah. Turkey also kept its embassy open in Afghanistan after Western countries departed in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, and has urged those countries to increase their commitment. However, it has also stated that it will only completely cooperate with the Taliban if they build a more inclusive administration.

(Inputs from ANI)

