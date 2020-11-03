Turkey Quake: 3-year-old Girl Rescued Alive From Debris After 65 Hours, In Good Condition

Nearly three days after a strong earthquake rocked Turkey, a three-year-old girl has been rescued alive from a collapsed apartment building in Izmir. While taking to Twitter, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) informed that the girl named Elif Perincek was extricated from the rubble on November 2, 65 hours after a 6.6 magnitude quake shook the country’s Aegean coast. Tolga Unse, who aided in the rescue, told Turkish state news agency Anadolu, that it was “truly a miracle” to pull the little girl from the rubble alive.

Elif (3) was rescued from the rubble 65 hours after the earthquake.



Search and rescue efforts continue in #izmir. — AFAD (@AFADTurkey) November 2, 2020

READ: Turkey Earthquake: 70-yr-old Rescued From Debris After 34 Hours, Says 'never Lost My Hope'

‘In good condition’

According to local media reports, the Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Perincek’s mother and two others were rescued earlier, but, unfortunately, one of her siblings had died. Koca further informed that Elif had been taken to hospital and was being treated in intensive care. He added that the three-year-old had not sustained any serious fractures or muscle crush injuries and was in good condition.

65 saat sonra kurtarılan Elif’in sağlık durumu bilgilerini 2 saat kadar önce paylaşmıştım. Kendisini merak edenlere şimdi bizzat mesajı var. pic.twitter.com/6A5Y9fsMfc — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) November 2, 2020

The news of Elif’s rescue came just hours after another child was found alive under the rubble and safely brought to the surface by rescue teams. The AFAD had said that the 14-year-old Idil Sirin was rescued after she had spent more than 58 hours trapped under a collapsed building. Additionally, on Monday, another 70-year-old man was also rescued from the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir City after being stuck there for 34 hours.

READ: 2 Children Rescued In Turkey As Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 81

According to the Associated Press, the man named Ahmet Citim got stuck under the rubble of a collapsed building that fell down after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, October 30. Citim was ten to hospital after he was pulled out of the debris on Sunday. Turkish Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koca informed on Twitter that Citim's condition is good and will get better in a short time. "I never lost my hope," Koca quoted Citim as saying after he was rescued from the debris.

A strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday and killed at least 80 and two people in respective nations. The earthquake damaged several buildings in Turkey, where more than 900 people have been injured. The earthquake also triggered a mini-tsunami in the Aegean Sea, the epicentre, and also caused floods in parts of Turkey and Greece.

READ: Health Minister Fahrettin Koca Visits Man Rescued From Turkey Rubble

READ: Body Recovered From Beneath Quake Rubble In Turkey