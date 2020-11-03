Turkey Quake: 4-year-old Pulled Out Alive From Debris After 4 Days, Rescue Team Rejoices

Authorities in the Turkish city of Izmir on November 2 pulled out a 4-year-old girl survivor from the rubble in a rescue mission, nearly 4 days after a powerful earthquake shook Turkey and Greece, local mayor Tunc Soyer informed on Twitter. First responders wrapped the girl Ayda Gezgin in a thermal blanket after her miraculous rescue operation that lasted nearly 65 hours. The team dispatched the injured girl into an ambulance for further medical assistance, stunned and rejoicing that the kid was alive despite a 91-hour trap under the infrastructure ruins and debris.

Elif (3) was rescued from the rubble 65 hours after the earthquake.



Search and rescue efforts continue in #izmir. — AFAD (@AFADTurkey) November 2, 2020

Earlier, a strong quake, caused in the Aegean Sea wreaked destruction across western Turkey killing at least a100 and crumbling down buildings to the ground. According to the rescuer Nusret Aksoy, the team heard the girl scream and initiated a rigorous search, eventually locating her next to a dishwasher amid the debris of an apartment building. Surprisingly, despite buried under the concrete the girl was able to speak out after personnel attempted to pull her arm stranded between blocks, sources of sky confirmed. The young girl was even able to tell the emergency workers her name and asked for water, adding, she was “okay”.

[Government's Search and Rescue agency AFAD, rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, surround Ayda Gezgin in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, Turkey. Credit: AP]

Several still missing

Local Mayor Soyer said in a tweet, “Rescue teams pulled out four-year-old Ayda alive. Along with the great pain we have experienced, we have this joy as well.”

Ayda’s rescue comes as the count of the injured surged to 994 and the death toll continued to rise, the country’s disaster authority, that goes by the Turkish acronym AFAD informed in a statement. Meanwhile, as several individuals are still missing, the workers are continued their search and operation in at least five buildings. Ayda’s safe pullout has increased the hope for more survivors for the Turkish authorities.

Earlier, in a separate such rescue, a 3-year-old girl identified by authorities as Elif Perince was pulled out of the rubble by Muammer Celik, a firefighter, according to Turkish state news agency Anadolu. Hailed as a “miracle” the girl was brought to safety by the personnel who wrapped her in a foil blanket and sent her to a hospital, where she is being treated at an intensive care unit.

[Turkey's Health Ministry, 3-year-old girl Elif Perincek rests in her hospital bed after she was rescued from the rubble of a building some 65 hours after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. Credit: AP]

[Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey. Credit: AP]

