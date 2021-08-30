'Turkey Ready To Co-operate With Afghanistan For Unity And Solidarity': President Erdogan

Amid the Taliban takeover, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was ready for any kind of assistance and cooperation with Afghanistan but would maintain a 'cautious' approach in doing so. After his return from Montenegro on Sunday, Erdogan told the media that his country was ready to assist Afghanistan in the short term, but it was important for the Taliban to first display what kind of government they want to form, and what their attitude towards the 40 million population will be.

Turkey's Hurriyet Daily News quoted him as saying, “As Turkey, our objective is that Afghanistan should quickly recover. The Afghan people can no longer bear such a burden. It has a population of around 40 million and is a huge country. We are ready to give all kinds of support for Afghanistan’s unity and solidarity. As long as we see that approach in this sense from Afghanistan."

“Look, around 200 people were killed unexpectedly. There are Taliban members among the death toll. The intelligence says DAESH-Khorasan is behind. We should therefore follow a cautious line," he added.

According to Afghanistan's Shamshad News, the Turkish President also addressed the million-dollar investments made by his country in Afghanistan over the last two decades. Erdogan said that he had made significant investments in the country over the past 20 years and would continue to do so.

Turkey mulling over running Kabul Airport

It is important to mention that the Turkish President's statement comes amid reports of the Taliban requesting Turkey's help in running the Kabul Airport. Erdogan has maintained that Turkey has not yet made a decision with regards to the Taliban's request and would likely ask for a formal proposal first. "What does the Taliban say with regard to the airport issue? They say 'give us the security but you operate it'," Erdogan said in comments published by the official Anadolu news agency.

"How come we hand you over the security? Let's say you took over the security but how would we explain to the world if another bloodbath takes place there? It's not an easy job,” he added.

On August 27, Turkey had held a three-hour-long meeting with the Taliban at the Turkish embassy in Kabul. Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that more meetings with the Taliban will take place if necessary.