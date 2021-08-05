Turkey: Rescuers Evacuate Hundreds Of Villagers As Wildfires Advance Towards Power Plant

Hundreds of Turkish residents were evacuated by the rescuers on Thursday, 5 August 2021, as the wildfires spread to a thermal plant, jeopardizing the safety and security of several coastal villages. The forest fires, which have been burning since last Tuesday, have charred hectares of land not only in Turkey but also in neighbouring countries Italy and Greece. At least eight people were reportedly killed by the blazes across Turkey as firefighters continued their effort to throw cold water on the fires.

On Thursday, the devastating fire hauled towards the 35-year-old Kemerkoy plant, which reportedly hoarded thousands of tonnes of coal. In the wee hours of August 5, hundreds of local villages, many clutching small bags and whatever belongings they wanted to have, evacuated their houses and boarded coast guard speed boats from the Port of Oran. Later, a report by Istanbul based news outlet Daily Sabah reported that the firefighters were successful in containing the blazes on Thursday.

According to local authorities, all the “explosive chemicals” and other hazardous material were removed from the site. However, they warned that there was a high risk that the inflammatory coal could catch fire and cause better devastation. They later informed that hydrogen tanks used to cool the station had been emptied and filled with water as a precaution.

Many animals on Turkey's southern coast have been caught in the deadly fire, several villagers have lost their homes, farms, and cattle animals as they choked in the thick plumes of smoke. At least seven people were killed in the fires in Manavgat, Antalya Province, including a Turkish-German couple, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

EU dispatches firefighting planes

EU meanwhile announced on Monday that it mobilized the firefighting planes from Croatia and Spain to help Turkey extinguish the deadly blazes. The crew from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran has also been leading efforts in the burning regions. At least two water-dumping aircraft, one transport plane as well as 27 soldiers were dispatched by Spain to assist Turkey. Ankara’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government announced that a total of 16 planes, 51 helicopters, and more than 5,000 personnel were tackling the fires.

