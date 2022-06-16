Turkey Seeks Written Response From Sweden & Finland On Its Security Concerns Over NATO Bid

Amid the row over Sweden and Finland joining the NATO military alliance, the conflict of interest does not seem to be settled anytime soon as the Turkish President has now sought a "written response" over security concerns from the Nordic nations. While speaking to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg over the phone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asserted Ankara's position will not be changed until both-- Sweden and Finland-- assure Ankara to resolve all the grievances raised by Turkey. He told Stoltenberg that Turkey wants a written response from both countries.

Notably, Turkey, on several occasions, raised its concerns regarding Finland and Sweden's "unconditional" support to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Self-Defense Forces (YPG). Ankara considers both organisations as terror outfits. According to Turkey, it gave evidence of Sweden and Finland backing various terrorist organisations, but none of the Nordic nations acted against them. "During the conversation, President Erdogan pointed out the necessity of steps by Sweden and Finland that would dispel Turkey’s legitimate concerns. The President underscored that progress in this process is impossible without writing obligations provided by these states regarding the change of a paradigm on combating terrorism and cooperation in the defence industry," Erdogan’s office said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the NATO chief took to the microblogging site and termed his telephonic conversation with Erdogan "constructive". Stoltenberg said he discussed the importance of addressing Turkey's legitimate security concerns in the fight against terrorism.

Turkey warns Nordic countries to delay their NATO membership bid by a year

Earlier on Tuesday, an MP for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and chair of the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee, Akif Cagatay Kilic, warned the Nordic country to resolve all the grievances of Ankara before the most awaited NATO Summit which is due to start in Madrid on June 29. It warned to delay its membership for more than a year, "if it failed to address Turkey's concerns".

Kilic further noted that Turkey is the second-largest army in the US-backed military union and has been providing the drones that help Ukraine defend itself. "We deserve greater respect," he added. It is worth mentioning that last month, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg accepted the membership application of both Sweden and Finland amid fears of Russia's intention to harm Nordic countries. However, Turkey, which had earlier warned of hindering the plans of Sweden and Finland, blocked the US-backed military alliance's initial process.

