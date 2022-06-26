Turkey Sends Undocumented Immigrants Back To Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

Amid the ongoing economic turmoil in Afghanistan, a group of 136 undocumented Afghan immigrants who had taken refuge in Turkey was forcibly deported back to the country on Friday. Kocaeli, the northwest city of Turkey, had received nearly 272 undocumented Afghan refugees under illegal means, of which 136 were immediately returned back to their country. Further, these immigrants were brought to the nation's airport and returned to Afghanistan on charter flights while being subjected to strict security procedures, citing local media, Khaama Press reported.

In addition to this, another set of 136 Undocumented refugees was scheduled to transport back to Afghanistan by Saturday, as per Turkish authorities. It is worth noting that many Afghans have fled across boundaries to avoid Taliban atrocities since the extremists took control of the country on August 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, over 37,000 undocumented immigrants have been returned back to their home nations since the beginning of this year, a surge of 89% from last year, reported the state-run Anadolu Agency. Over 20,000 of those repatriated, according to Anadolu Agency, were transported back to Afghanistan.

According to official estimates, Turkey hosts approximately 4 million refugees, which includes 3.6 million Syrians. However, international refugee law suggests that it is clearly illegal to deport petitioners for refuge without first hearing and considering their case, ANI reported.

Afghanistan crisis

Afghanistan has not just experienced a large exodus since the Taliban gained control in the middle of August of last year, but also the illegal infiltration of Afghans into nearby countries like Iran through the Nimroz area and Turkey, ANI reported. As per official statistics from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, over 653,000 Afghan refugees have either returned to Afghanistan or have been repatriated there, mostly from neighbouring countries, since August 2021. Earlier, UNHCR requested that the European Union absorb 42,500 Afghans over the course of five years, but the nations refused.

Despite the conclusion of hostilities, Afghanistan's situation has been worsening as grave human rights violations continue unabatedly. In the aftermath of a destructive earthquake earlier this week, the Taliban administration has requested the United States to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign cash. Additionally, they have pleaded with Washington to withdraw all the severe sanctions it imposed in the wake of the Islamist group's takeover of power. Leading politicians stated on Saturday that the funding's release will strengthen their efforts to assist those affected by the tragedy. More than 1,000 people have died as a result of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that rattled the nation of central Asia early on Wednesday. In addition, at least 1,500 individuals have suffered injuries, and their homes have been totally destroyed.

