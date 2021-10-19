Turkey Summons 10 Diplomats Over Social Media Post In Support Of Osman Kavala

A day after several ambassadors appealed for the release of imprisoned philanthropist and civil rights activist Osman Kavala, Turkey summoned at least ten ambassadors. The ambassadors of the United States and nine other countries have raised their voices in line with a European Court of Human Rights decision. However, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called their action "unacceptable" and accused the countries of meddling in the Turkish judiciary.

Notably, 64-year-old Kavala has been kept behind bars for more than four years in an attempt to overthrow the Turkish government through the 2013 nationwide demonstrations. Apart from it, Kavala has also been charged in connection with a failed military coup in 2016. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed him for helping a country based billionaire in removing his government.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told that the ambassadors were advised to refrain from commenting on any matters related to the judiciary and added any interference in the independent judiciary would not be tolerated. "Turkey is a democratic country governed by the rule of law that respects human rights, and it was reminded that the Turkish judiciary will not be influenced by such irresponsible statements," the ministry added. It is worth mentioning that the European Court of Human Rights, in its 2019 order, directed the Turkish government to immediately release the philanthropist, however, the government have ignored the ruling.

Respect the “independence of the Turkish courts: Foreign Ministry

The ministry confirmed that it has summoned the embassies of the United States as well as Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden in response to their social media posts. Notably, the embassies urged the Turkish government to avoid merging different cases and the opening of a new case against Osman Kavala.

They noted the denial of EU ruling would cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency. "Noting the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights on the matter, we call for Turkey to secure his urgent release," read their statement which was posted on the US Embassy's Twitter account on Monday

With inputs from AP

Image: AP