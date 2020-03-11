Turkey Urges Russia To Deal With Ceasefire Violations In Syria

The Turkish government on Wednesday urged Russia to deal with the violations of the ceasefire in Syria that was agreed between Ankara and Moscow a week ago. According to reports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Bashar Al Assad's government in Damascus is violating the ceasefire agreement in the rebel-held territory in the north-western Syrian province of Idlib, the last bastion of resistance against the Syrian regime.

Erdogan on Wednesday said that Turkey is taking up the issue with Russia and expect them to take measures. Erdogan also warned of retaliating heavily in the face of the smallest attack on Turkish military posts.

Turkey-Syria conflict

Turkey launched a military campaign in Idlib dubbed operation "Spring Shield" after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike on February 27. As per reports, Erdogan wanted Syrian troops to withdraw beyond the borders that Turkey and Russia outlined in a 2018 agreement.

Turkey and Russia on March 5 announced that they have agreed on a ceasefire in Syria and have reached agreements that could end fighting in Idlib. Erdogan reached the agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is supporting the Syrian government in its ongoing effort to defeat the rebels in Idlib and other parts of the country.

Back in 2018, Turkey and Russia collaborated together to set-up a 'de-escalation zone' in Idlib in order to stem the violence in the region. The offensive launched by the Syrian government against the rebels threatened the fragile agreement between Ankara and Moscow. After launching the operation in Syria, Turkey opened its western border with Greece to allow a free passage to refugees who were displaced by the ongoing war. As per reports, Erdogan's step to open Turkey's border was an attempt to seek support from NATO and the European Union over its military campaign against the Syrian government.

