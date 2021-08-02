Turkey Wildfire: Death Toll Rises To 8 As Fire Rages For A Fifth Day

The death toll after five days of wildfires in Turkey's Antalya and Mugla provinces increased to eight on Sunday. Firefighting operations were hampered by strong winds and scorching temperature, which exacerbated the flames. Many residents lost their homes and agricultural animals, and the afflicted areas were blanketed in a dense yellow haze.

In recent days, the fires claimed the lives of five more people in Manavgat and one person in Marmaris, both in Mugla province. According to Turkey's health minister, 864 individuals have gotten medical care since the fires started on Wednesday. The majority of the more than 100 wildfires that erupted in Turkey in recent days have been put out, according to the Forest Ministry, with six remaining needing to be put out.

Over 1,100 people were rescued on Sunday

According to the mayor, Ahmet Aras, more than 1,100 inhabitants and visitors in the city of Bodrum in the Mugla region were rescued on Sunday in over 20 boats. Residents of the seaside city of Marmaris were also evacuated by boat. According to NTV, residents of the village of Sirtkoy in Antalya were also evacuated to safety.

Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said fires were still burning in Manavgat and the inland town of Milas. Locals, as well as support teams from Russia, Ukraine, Iran, and Azerbaijan, are assisting firefighters. Turkish authorities said they're looking into whether the fires were started by Kurdish militants.

Turkey has faced 133 wildfires this year

Experts agree, however, that climate change has dramatically increased the risk of fire in the region, with citizen accidents also having a role. Turkey has been affected by 133 wildfires so far in 2021, according to data from the European Union. This figure is significantly higher than the averages over the previous 13 years. Turkey experienced an average of 43 wildfires every 12 months between 2008 and 2020.

Wildfires have erupted throughout the Mediterranean, fueled by a heatwave in southern Europe fed by hot air from North Africa, notably on the Italian island of Sicily and in western Greece, where some residents had to be evacuated by boat to escape the flames. Until Tuesday, temperatures in the region are expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.

(Inputs from AP News)