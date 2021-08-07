Turkey Wildfire: Thousands Rescued By Sea In Greece After Fleeing Home To Escape Fires

Thousands of residents fled by land and sea to escape the deadly wildfires that killed at least one volunteer firefighter in Athens as blazes continued to engulf vast scathes of land across Turkey and Greece. The wildfires on August 6 spread to the Greek populous capital Athens, charring the national park as it proliferated from the southern coast. For at least 10 days the wildfires have been burning, causing a record heatwave in Greece that sparked 154 wildfires Friday with 64 still burning throughout the night, Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias told The Associated Press on Friday.

“Over the past few days we have been facing a situation without precedent in our country, in the intensity and wide distribution of the wildfires, and the new outbreaks all over (Greece),” Hardalias said in a state briefing late Friday evening. “I want to assure you that all forces available are taking part in the fight.”

[People embark on a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia. Credit: AP]

[Credit: AP]

Inhabitants from dozens of villages on the mainland and the nearby island of Evia rushed to evacuate the areas after the ravaging fires advanced to the forested fringes engulfing the vegetation, scorching dozens of homes and businesses. The scale of destruction, as per the agency reporters, is so vast that the authorities have been struggling to tally and give out the detailed figures yet. Strong gusts of winds and record temperature on Friday caused fresh flashpoints of wildfires outside of Athens. Wildfires, having steered their course due to weather conditions, were threatening previously untouched areas that had managed to escape the wrath.

Towards Lake Marathon, scores of homes were reduced to ashes, several homes were burnt. Spreading father to the capital’s main water reservoir, the fire raged on towards the Mount Parnitha national park the scarce forests near Athens that remained after the deadly wildfires in 2007. Authorities have registered at least 20 serious wildfire injures, while one firefighting crew lost life after falling from a utility pole that fatally struck his head, according to reports.

[An aircraft operates as a firefighter looks on during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens. Credit: AP]

'We’re talking about apocalypse,' says coast guard chief

As flames blocked the outlet passages to the burning towns, in the greek village of Limni on Evi, residents were asked to take to the sea routes. Scores of fleeing residents assembled at the harbour as a local ferry picked up about 1,000 from the harshly impacted area. “We’re talking about the apocalypse, I don’t know how to describe it,” Sotiris Danikas, head of the coast guard in the town of Aidipsos on Evia, told state broadcaster ERT. He is a part of the evacuation process.

A coast guard vessel meanwhile rescued 10 people trapped on a beach near the town of Gythio in the southern Peloponnese region surrounded by large flames on all sides. Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday expressed her gratitude to the firefighting crew for its brave and timely response effort. Greek and European officials, meanwhile, have blamed climate change for the latest multiple wildfires raging on across several fronts.

[Credit: AP]

[Credit: AP]