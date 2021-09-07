'Turkey Working With Qatar & US On Resumption Of Kabul Airport Operations': FM Cavusoglu

Ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul, many key establishments in the country went out of function, including banks, colleges, airports, and transport facilities. The Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has said that the US, Qatar, and Turkey are jointly looking forward to operating Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Since the US troops left the war-ravaged country on August 31, Kabul airport has remained inoperative for a week. The Taliban's lack of governance is forcing the terror outfit to rely on other countries for the smooth running of Afghanistan.

Turkey working with Qatar and the US on the operation of Kabul airport

While interacting with Turkish broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu said Turkey, along with the US and Qatar are looking to operate the Kabul airport. The Foreign Minister confirmed that Turkey has also held dialogues with the Taliban regarding the airport operation, and has demanded the Islamic fundamentalist group to ensure the security of Turkish forces. A total of 19 Turkish technicians held a dialogue with Qatari officials in Kabul regarding the operation of the airport, he added. The Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister suggested Taliban that hiring a private security company trusted by the international community could be useful for the airport operation mission.

Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu: "We hope clashes in Afghanistan do not lead to a civil war. There is economic distress and hunger in the country. Turkish Red Crescent also provides aid to the region. We are working w/Qatar and the U.S. regarding Kabul Airport."



📍NTV Live pic.twitter.com/kFGTNr7Tta — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkey) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Qatar is also working with the Taliban to quickly resume air services at Kabul airport. The Gulf country has also sent an aircraft to Afghanistan, meanwhile, Doha claimed that it is working hard to ensure resumption of air travel at Kabul airport. Doha has also sent a Boeing C-17 Globemaster carrying a technical team to help the Taliban operate airport facilities. According to Al Jazeera, Kabul will once again start the air travel facility on Friday. However, for the time being, the air service will only be resumed for domestic flights, while international flights will take a little more time.

Afghanistan's current situation

After the hardline Islamist group became the new ruler of Afghanistan, the country has been under turmoil. Many key services across the country have been put to halt, while the Taliban is figuring out ways to form a stable government. So far, the terror outfit has not officially announced the name of their head. Meanwhile, several countries across the world, including the US, India, Russia, and the UK, have frozen trade and relations with the new regime. Moreover, the Taliban is also facing a severe financial crisis and their resources are slowly getting outnumbered.



(IMAGE: AP)