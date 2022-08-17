Turkey's Airstrikes In North Syria Kill At Least 22 People Including Soldiers: Report

As many as 22 people, including Syrian soldiers, were killed on Tuesday, August 16, after Turkey carried out an airstrike in northern Syria, the Associated Press (AP) reported citing the Kurdish news agency. The attack that took place in the northern town of Kobani coincides with tensions in northern Syria between opposition forces backed by Turkey and US-backed Kurdish fighters.

Meanwhile, a Syrian military official claimed that the forces responded by attacking both Turkish army installations and opposition fighters who are supported by Ankara.

Speaking about the airstrikes, the Turkish Defence Ministry claimed that as many as 13 suspected Kurdish militants were also neutralised in the Tuesday airstrike. It further stated that the strike was in retaliation to the deadly attack on a Turkish border post near Birecik town in the border province of Sanliurfa. Since 2016, Turkey has conducted three significant cross-border operations into Syria and already has some of the northern territories under its control.

1⃣Birecik/Şanlıurfa hududunda bir kahraman silah arkadaşımızın şehit olduğu terörist saldırısının ardından bölgede belirlenen hedefler derhâl ateş destek vasıtaları ile vurulmuş, ilk belirlemelere göre 13 terörist etkisiz hâle getirilmiştir. Bölgede operasyonlar devam etmektedir. pic.twitter.com/cbh1uDW1zj — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) August 16, 2022

Turkish government vows to address security concerns in northern Syria

Earlier in the month of June, the Turkish government stated that it will address its security concerns in northern Syria with a new cross-border operation. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had stressed that the operation will make up for the "shortcomings" of the security line on its southern borders. He further stated that the country's forces are committed to launching military attacks on northern Syria to wipe off rebels from Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliate People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Russia, Syria conduct joint military drills

Meanwhile, on August 3, the troops of Russia and Syria conducted joint military drills. According to reports, a large-scale exercise on the water as well as on land was conducted for the first time on Syrian soil, where forces of both countries engaged in intense military drills. It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military deployed long-range nuclear bombers and fighters with cutting-edge hypersonic missiles to Syria in mid-February for extensive naval exercises in the Mediterranean Sea. Since September 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been helping to tip the balance of power in favour of his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad's forces in the Syrian civil war.

Image: AP