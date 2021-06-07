Turkey's Environment Minister Vows Action As Sea Snot Continues To Bloom

"We will not abandon our Marmara to its fate” Turkish Minister of Environment and Urban Planning Murat Kurum said as he boarded a research vessel to examine the sea snot in the eponymous sea. From Istanbul to Kocaeli and Tekirdag to Bursa, the mucus-like slimy substance has affected trade and livelihood across the Mediterranean country. While the sea snot continues to expand beyond Marmara, Ankara has deployed a team of 300 experts to analyze the origin of the ‘marine calamity’ and tout method to end it.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had vowed to "clear the seas from the mucilage scourge” and had instructed the officials to take “immediate action.” Referring to the same, Kurum said that just as in the issue of Golden Horn, the administration will take all “necessary steps” to address the problem for 25 million people living in the affected region. It is imperative to note that experts have blamed the bloom on Chemical and Industrial waste as well as devastating climate change.

Speaking to press reporters, Kurum said the Bilim-2 research vehicle deployed by the Erdogan administration has already collected samples from 91 spots across the Marmara, and the exert team was working on long-term plans in cooperation with scientists, municipalities and industry representatives. "We will take all the necessary steps within three years and realize the projects that will save not only the present but also the future together," the minister added. Kurum said municipalities would also be given technical and financial support to address the problem. As per the lawmaker, the plan of action consists of waste collection to temperature measurement.

What is Sea Snot?

Sea Snot, also known as marine mucilage, is a collection of thick, slimy, mucus-like substance found in the sea. It is composed of compounds secreted by marine organisms. At present, it has not only bloomed in the Marmara but also in adjoining the area of the black and the Aegean Sea. With sea snot blooming at an exponential rate, experts have warned of significant damage to trade as well as the fishing industry. On Sunday, boats were diverted to other routes.

Image: Murat_Kurum/Twitter/AP