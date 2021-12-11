Turkey's Erdogan Says Nation Is In Favour Of Consolidating Peace, Stability In Afghanistan

On Friday, December 10, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised that Turkey does not have "the luxury" of abandoning Afghanistan. According to Anadolu News Agency, President Erdogan, at a gathering of the Parliamentary Union of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (ISIPAB), said that Afghanistan's long-term peace and stability is a common goal. Since the Taliban assumed power, Turkey and Turkish charity organisations have delivered massive amounts of aid to the people of Afghanistan, with Turkish officials warning about the country's humanitarian crisis.

Anadolu News Agency quoted the Turkish President as saying, "We do not have the luxury of turning our backs on the Afghan people."

He went on to say that nations like Turkey, which are neighbours to Afghanistan, carry the actual burden on the subject of migration and refugees, rather than the Western countries that are outspoken on the topic, according to Anadolu. With signs that a new surge of Afghan refugees may be heading towards Turkey and the European Union, the country already accommodates four million refugees, more than any other country on the planet. Turkey's assistance to other nations during the coronavirus pandemic was recalled by the President, who stated that the country had sent aid to 160 countries and 12 international organisations in need, as well as vaccines to 11 countries.

Turkey pledges humanitarian support to war-torn Afghanistan

Earlier this week, according to a statement released by Taliban's officials, Turkey's envoy to Afghanistan assured humanitarian supplies for the war-torn country during a meeting with the interim Taliban administration's deputy foreign minister in Kabul on Wednesday. According to interim Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the meeting between Ambassador Cihad Erginay and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai was centred on historic connections between the two nations, with the hopes of strengthening them, DailySabah reported.

Turkey, along with a number of other nations, is assisting Afghan citizens with humanitarian aid, as international groups have warned of an impending humanitarian calamity aggravated by the United States' blockade of Afghan reserves. According to DailySabah, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Avusolu also stated on Monday that the international community must provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, emphasising that Qatar and Turkey should set an example.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: AP