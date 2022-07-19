Turkey's Erdogan Threatens To Freeze NATO Accession Process Of Sweden & Finland

Weeks after signalling the green light to Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO, Turkey’s President has threatened to freeze the process if the Nordic countries refrain from fulfilling the conditions of a previously signed memorandum. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Monday, asserted that NATO’s expansion policies should go in line with the sensitivities of his country. Notably, he had earlier objected to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, accusing them of housing pro-Kurdistan terrorists, but later lifted its objection after they promised to extradite the suspects.

According to TRT, Erdogan attended a cabinet meeting on Monday wherein he showed scepticism towards Sweden’s commitment to their agreement. "Sweden does not look good in that regard. Our stance is resolute, the rest is up to them," Erdogan asserted. In May, both the Scandinavian states shed their traditional neutralities amidst fear of an attack by Vladimir Putin-led Russia.

"I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfil our conditions," the Turkish leader said in capital Ankara.

Last month, the Turkish President had said that in accordance with the joint memorandum he signed with Sweden and Finland that paves way for their entry into NATO, the latter have agreed that "73 Kurdish terrorists will be extradited." "We expect our allies to take into consideration our concerns not just at a rhetorical level but also through facts," Erdogan on the sidelines of the 2-day NATO Summit at Madrid. Notably, no particular number of extraditions was set by the memorandum.

Bulgaria approves membership bid

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian parliament approved the accession protocols required for Sweden and Finland to formally join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). On Wednesday, July 13, all parliamentary parties supported the move, with the exception of the pro-Russian nationalist 'Vazrazhdane (Revival)' party. In addition, a parliamentarian from the 'Change Continues' unexpectedly refrained from supporting the move given that the party supports NATO expansion. According to reports, Teodora Genchovska, the interior minister, and Dragomir Zakov, the defence minister, did not attend the debates before the vote in the parliament, since the expelled Council of Ministers was meeting at the same time.

( File Image: AP)