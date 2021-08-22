Turkey's Erdogan Urges Putin To 'keep Channels Of Dialogue Open' With Taliban

Turkey and Russia have agreed on coordinating relations with the new government which will be formed in Afghanistan after the Taliban recaptured the nation. According to the Turkish president’s office, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Saturday to maintain dialogue with the Taliban and to embark on a “gradual” approach in relations with the new rulers of the war-ravaged nation.

Meanwhile, media reports have also stated that the Taliban is likely to announce a framework for setting up the new government in Afghanistan in the next few weeks. The Turkish President also hailed the talks between the Taliban and former senior Afghan officials as “promising".

Erdogan’s office said in a statement, “Describing the beginning of the talks between the Taliban and the Republic leaders in Kabul as promising, President Erdoğan drew attention to the necessity to keep the channels of dialogue open with the Taliban during that process and carry out a gradual engagement rather than an approach based on severe conditions.”

“President Erdoğan said that although Turkey considered the messages of the Taliban to be moderate for the moment, the Taliban’s actions, rather than its words, would ensure the shaping of the period ahead. President Erdoğan and President Putin of Russia had agreed on being in coordination regarding the relation to be developed with the government to be formed in Afghanistan in the upcoming period,” it added.

‘Ensuring stability and civil peace’

Meanwhile, regarding the statement, Kremlin said that the “two leaders had an in-depth discussion of the developments in Afghanistan. They stressed the importance of ensuring stability and civil peace in the country and strict observance of law and order. They underscored the priority tasks of fighting terror and drug trade. The presidents agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghanistan issues.”

Meanwhile, as per reports, those familiar with the developing situation in Afghanistan have said that the insurgent group’s leadership and the political leaders continued to hold negotiations on the formation of the new government. However, as of now, there is no clarity if key points have been discussed between both parties. Further, on Saturday, one of the founding members of the Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul to join the discussions with the former Afghan leaders.

IMAGE: AP

