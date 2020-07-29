Turkey's Parliament Approves Social Media Law Despite Concerns Of Growing Censorship

A new law passed in Turkey’s Parliament on July 29 gives authorities the right to regulate the social media activities of its citizens. According to reports, lawmakers have stated that the legislature was needed in order to combat cybercrime and protect users, the law was passed despite concerns of growing censorship.

'Draconian' new social media law

As per reports, the law will require social media giants like Facebook and Twitter to appoint representatives’ offices, which will tackle complaints against content on their platforms. While speaking in the parliament, ruling party lawmaker Rumeysa Kadak stated that the new law would be used against posts that promote or indulge in cyberbullying or that insult woman.

The opposition, on the other hand, remains sceptical and has dubbed the new law the “censorship law.” Lawmakers from the opposition have reportedly claimed that the new law will be used by the government to further stifle freedom of expression in a country that already has tight controls over the media and has put dozens of journalists in jails over the years.

As per the new law, if a social media company fails to appoint a designated representative to handle complaints against content violating privacy and personal rights then the legislation states that the social media company would be liable for steep fines, advertisement bans as well as bandwidth reductions.

According to reports, after a complaint against a certain post has been filed, representatives will have 48 hours to remove the content or provide a valid reason for rejection. The legislation would also require social media companies to store user data in Turkey. Prominent Cyber-rights activist and academic Yaman Akdeniz recently tweeted about the law in which he called it ‘draconian’.

Turkish Parliment this morning passed a draconian new social media law which requires social media platforms to establish offices in Turkey. They will be compelled to comply with all blocking and removal decisions in addition to keeping and sharing all their users' data. — Yaman Akdeniz (@cyberrights) July 29, 2020

Even Amnesty International spoke out against the bill before it went for a vote an stated that the bill would increase the government’s powers to censor online content and the authorities would also be able to prosecute social media users.

(With inputs from AP)

