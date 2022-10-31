Erdogan Reveals New 'vision For Turkey', Announces Plan To Draw Up New Constitution

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday vowed a new constitution that would protect citizens' rights and freedoms in a speech. This came during a speech that the President gave in the nation’s capital, Ankara, on October 28. The speech has been termed as Erdogan's vision for Turkey in the next century, however, it was more commonly viewed as his election campaign manifesto for elections scheduled for next June, ANI reported.

Erdogan stated that his administration will put up constitutional amendments that would protect the rights of women who choose to wear headscarves in an Islamic way and also to safeguard family values from what he called the "threat of perverted currents", Associated Press reported. He further noted, “The shelf life of the constitution of the September 12 drafted after the military coup in 1980 has already expired”.

Turkey new constitution

It is pertinent to mention that Erdogan announced the "Century of Turkey vision" on October 28. He asserted that "the Century of Turkey" would begin on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey the following year. As per the ANI report, he said, “We want to make the 100th anniversary of our Republic the turning point of a new era that will change politics in Turkey with its style, functioning and results.”

According to the Turkish President, “Bringing a new constitution as a product of the national will, is one of the first goals of our Century of Turkey vision.” He continued by saying that with the support of the country and parliament, they are committed to putting it into action.

Erdogan's dictatorial reign has significantly undermined his vows in recent times

Although his increasingly dictatorial reign has significantly undermined all of the above in recent times, as seen by the key rankings of international organizations, the Turkish President claimed that the new constitution will improve "the rule of law, pluralism, and equality."

It is worth mentioning that Turkey has been placed 117th out of 139 nations on the rule of law in The World Justice Project Rule of Law Index for 2021, which assesses the rule of law in 139 countries or jurisdictions. Further, Turkey got the rank of 149th out of 180 nations in Reporters Without Borders' 2022 World Press Freedom Index. According to the relevant research, authoritarianism was on the rise in Turkey, and there was a decline in media plurality as well as a concerted effort to silence opponents.

As per the ANI report, Turkey is ranked 124th out of 146 nations in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2022 in terms of gender inequality. One of the key reasons for this is that, on average, women earned just 47% of what men received.

In the meantime, Erdogan and Devlet Bahceli, a close ally of the President, seek to amend the constitution to serve their own electoral objectives, but they lack the support needed to do so.

