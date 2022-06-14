Turkish Airlines Renamed As 'Turkiye Hava Yollari'; Erdogan Wants Turkey Called Turkiye

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on June 14 that the Turkish national carrier will rename as "Turkiye Hava Yollari" rather than "Turkish Airlines," as part of an effort to rebrand his country as "Turkiye" rather than "Turkey". Ankara formally registered the country's name as "Turkiye" (how it is spelled and spoken in Turkish), earlier this month in a letter to the United Nations.

It is worth noting here that following its declaration of independence in 1923, the country renamed itself "Turkiye". The Turkish government claims that the name "Turkiye" better embodies Turkish culture and values, but experts think the move is part of an effort to distance the country from the bird, turkey.

"Turkey no longer exists. It is Turkiye. 'Turkiye Hava Yollari' will be inscribed on the bodies of our planes instead of Turkish Airlines," Erdogan remarked during a ceremony commemorating the launch of a new communications satellite.

UN and NATO legally adopted the term "Turkiye"

The word, 'Hava Yollari' means airlines in Turkish. The United Nations and NATO have legally adopted the term "Turkiye" in place of "Turkey". Further, some high-level foreign dignitaries visiting Ankara have also switched to the newly announced name. During travels to Helsinki and Stockholm recently, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg used the term "Turkiye," as did Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

The two countries are attempting to overcome Turkey's opposition to their bid to join the military alliance. As a NATO partner, Ankara has the authority to veto their membership applications. The country accuses the two Nordic countries of providing support to Kurdish extremist groups.

Image: Twitter/@TurkishAirlines/Instagram/@rterdogan