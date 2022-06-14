Last Updated:

Turkish Airlines Renamed As 'Turkiye Hava Yollari'; Erdogan Wants Turkey Called Turkiye

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Turkish national carrier will renamed as "Turkiye Hava Yollari" rather than "Turkish Airlines."

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Turkey

Image: Twitter/@TurkishAirlines/Instagram/@rterdogan


President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on June 14 that the Turkish national carrier will rename as "Turkiye Hava Yollari" rather than "Turkish Airlines," as part of an effort to rebrand his country as "Turkiye" rather than "Turkey". Ankara formally registered the country's name as "Turkiye" (how it is spelled and spoken in Turkish), earlier this month in a letter to the United Nations.

It is worth noting here that following its declaration of independence in 1923, the country renamed itself "Turkiye". The Turkish government claims that the name "Turkiye" better embodies Turkish culture and values, but experts think the move is part of an effort to distance the country from the bird, turkey.

"Turkey no longer exists. It is Turkiye. 'Turkiye Hava Yollari' will be inscribed on the bodies of our planes instead of Turkish Airlines," Erdogan remarked during a ceremony commemorating the launch of a new communications satellite.

UN and NATO legally adopted the term "Turkiye"

The word, 'Hava Yollari' means airlines in Turkish. The United Nations and NATO have legally adopted the term "Turkiye" in place of "Turkey". Further, some high-level foreign dignitaries visiting Ankara have also switched to the newly announced name. During travels to Helsinki and Stockholm recently, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg used the term "Turkiye," as did Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

READ | Erdogan says Sweden & Finland yet to provide Turkey any tangible response on NATO bids

The two countries are attempting to overcome Turkey's opposition to their bid to join the military alliance. As a NATO partner, Ankara has the authority to veto their membership applications. The country accuses the two Nordic countries of providing support to Kurdish extremist groups.

READ | Erdogan tells Stoltenberg Turkey's opposition to Finland, Sweden's NATO bid 'legitimate'

Image: Twitter/@TurkishAirlines/Instagram/@rterdogan

READ | Turkey President Erdogan claims 'panic observed' in Europe over Russia-Ukraine war
READ | Erdogan wants Swedish PM to sack Defence Minister Hullqvist over support for Kurds: Report
READ | Erdogan to hold trilateral talk with Putin, Zelenskyy for ‘grain corridor’ from Black Sea
Tags: Turkey, Erdogan, Trkiye
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND