Turkish Exploration Ship To Return To Mediterranean Amid Tensions With Greece

The Turkish navy said that the research ship at the centre of oil and gas exploration controversy will return to the disputed waters of eastern Mediterranean. Turkish ship Oruc Reis had returned last month to waters near southern Turkey, a move welcomed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as a "positive first step".

However, the latest advisory issued late on October 11 to carry out a seismic survey over the next 10 days is likely to revive tensions with Greece. According to the maritime notice, two other vessels - the Ataman and Cengiz Han - will continue their work in the disputed waters along with Oruc Reis exploration ship.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had asserted that he would make “no concessions” in the eastern Mediterranean and is determined to do whatever necessary to claim its rights. At an event to commemorate the 11th-century military victory by Seljuk Turks over the Byzantine empire at Malazgirt, Erdogan urged Greece to avoid mistakes that “will be the path to ruin.”

"We don't have our eye on someone else's territory, sovereignty and interests, but we will make no concessions on that which is ours," Erdogan said.

Call for sanctions

Amid rising tensions over energy resources, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on September 29 that the United States strongly supports dialogue between Greece and Turkey. During a two-day trip to Greece, the top US diplomat said that the United States encourage NATO allies to resume discussion on contentious issues as soon as possible.

Recently, US Senators urged State Secretary Mike Pompeo and the EU to impose sanctions on key sectors of the Turkish economy for its “illegal” drilling operations in the Eastern Mediterranean. The European Union has already imposed an entry ban and asset freeze on two Turkish energy executives, with France deploying ships to the eastern Mediterranean.

