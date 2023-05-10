Turkish Minister Blames US For Interfering In Country's Presidential Elections

In the lead-up to Turkey's highly anticipated presidential election, scheduled for May 14, a wave of international media coverage has intensified, casting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a divisive figure. Accusations of dictatorial tendencies and claims of Western interference have further fuelled the already heated political atmosphere.

Recently, a number of US and European media outlets published critical coverage of the upcoming vote, labeling President Erdogan as a dictator and tyrant. According to a report from Sputnik, these reports have drawn sharp condemnation from Turkish officials, who believe the international media is attempting to sway the election in favour of their preferred outcome.

US wants a coup in Turkey: Turkish Interior Minister

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu recently suggested that the United States would try to orchestrate a coup during the election, following the failed attempt in July 2016. Soylu also blamed the US for previous military coups in Turkey, citing instances from 1960 and 1971. He claimed that Western interference in Turkey's political system dates back to 1960 but emphasised that President Erdogan has effectively eliminated these influences.

"The plan by the US intensifies actively. The reason for Western media's interference is the realisation of the US's plan," Minister Soylu stated. He further alleged that the West seeks to impose its vision on Turkey and undermine its geopolitical priorities, which do not align with Western interests. Soylu's remarks highlighted a perceived historical vendetta against Turkey for refusing to accept US influence.

With the presidential candidates officially announced, the opposition alliance has put forward Kemal Kilicdaroglu as Erdogan's main rival. The race also features Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. Pre-election polls have not yet revealed a clear favorite, raising the possibility of a second round of voting on May 28 if no candidate secures more than 50% of the votes.

Turkey's political landscape has been marked by deep divisions in recent years, with President Erdogan consolidating power and implementing controversial policies. The upcoming election serves as a pivotal moment for the nation's democratic process and the direction it will take in the future.

As the election draws nearer, the accusations of Western interference and concerns about a potential coup attempt have further heightened tensions. The international community will closely monitor the developments in Turkey, with the election outcome expected to have significant implications for the country's domestic affairs and its relations with the West.