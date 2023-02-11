Turkish National Lauds 'Operation Dost' Team For Rescue Efforts In The Quake-hit Country

A Turkish national, Furkaan, said that he is grateful to the Indian rescue team as they were the first group that arrived for the aid of people in the earthquake-stricken country. The death toll has mounted to 25,000 due to a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and affected the border areas of Syria, according to sources.

The Turkish national said: "I am grateful to them because they are the first group that arrived. It was the first time that I met a group of people from India and I can't explain my feelings. I call them 'dost' but I see them like brothers and sisters."

'Operation Dost' for earthquake-hit areas

As part of 'Operation Dost', under which India is providing aid to earthquake-stricken countries of Syria and Turkey, a 99-member team has been deployed to provide medical help and relief to earthquake-affected people in Hatay, Turkey.

The 99-member team consists of including 13 doctors, an ortho, a general surgeon, the best oral maxillofacial surgeon, a community medicine specialist, logistic officers, and three medical officers.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Adarsh, the Indian rescue team in earthquake-hit areas has established a hospital at a school building. The 60 Para Field Hospital is a part of the para-brigade of the Indian Army. In the hospital premises built by Indian Army, a dedicated lab and X-ray facilities are also available.

Lt Col Adarsh said: "We also had people who were pulled out of the rubble after 3 days. We stabilised them and are providing all help. We performed a 3.5-hour-long difficult surgery at 3.30 am the day before, the patient is stable and was referred to tertiary care today in Adana,"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reaffirmed that India stands strongly with the Turkish nationals who have suffered through the massive loss of family and property due to several quake-hits. He also highlighted that Indian aide teams sent there are working "day and night" under 'Operation Dost'.

"Our teams are working day and night as a part of 'Operation Dost.' They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Turkey," he tweeted.

Indian lost life in Turkey

According to officials, the body of Vijay Kumar (36), who hails from Uttarakhand, had been missing since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shocked Turkey and Syria on February 6. The officials have now recovered his body from debris from a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip.

The Indian Embassy in Ankara tweeted: "We inform you with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since the February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip,”