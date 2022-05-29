Turkish President Aims To Fight Terrorism In Syria 'suddenly'; 'Won't Seek US' Permission'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara continues to remain committed to driving out a Syria Kurdish militia from northern Syria, AP cited Hurriyet newspaper. He said that they will continue to work against terrorists even after the US does not fulfil its duty to combat terror. He stressed that they will not wait for permission from anyone for counter-terrorism. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters on his plane after a trip to Azerbaijan.

“Like I always say, we’ll come down on them suddenly one night. And we must,” Erdogan said as per AP.

Erdogan said that Turkey would carry out a cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, which it views as a terrorist group linked to an outlawed Kurdish group, Anadolu Agency reported. The YPG works with the US-led forces in the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkish President Erdogan accused the US and all the coalition forces of providing weapons and vehicles to the terror groups. The statement of Erdogan comes after US State Department spokesperson Ned Price at a briefing on May 25 said that they have engaged with their Turkish allies about the possibilities of escalation in Syria. According to AP, Price said that the new plans could undermine the stability of the region and put American forces at risk.

"We have engaged with our Turkish allies on this question, in the first instance, to learn more about the proposal that President Erdogan first voiced within recent days. We’ve done so from our embassy, from the department here as well," Ned Price said in the press briefing.

Turkey's terror operations in Syria

Erdogan’s warning came as Turkey continues to object to Finland and Sweden’s membership in NATO and accused the two nordic nations of supporting Kurdistan Workers' Party PKK, which Turkey considers a “terrorist organization.” As per the Anadolu Agency report, Turkey shares a border with Syria and Iraq in its south and has been making efforts to eliminate terrorist bases. In addition, Turkey works to stop the creation of new terrorist bases in Syria that would pose a threat to its national security and the people living in border areas. Turkey has been raising concern over the joint work of the US with the YPG/PKK in northern Syria, which is the branch of the terrorist group PKK that has claimed thousands of lives in Turkey. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out anti-terror operations in northern Syria to stop the formation of a terror corridor and allow peaceful settlement of residents.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP

