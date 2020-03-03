Turkish President Threatens Europe With Migrants, Demands Assistance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 2 reportedly warned that “millions of refuge migrants” would enter Europe soon and mounted pressure on Western nations to increase their assistance to Turkey in the ongoing Syrian conflict. Erdogan also said that he hoped to reach a ceasefire deal with the Russian President in his meeting scheduled later this week, international media reported.

According to international media reports, the Turkish President said that after they opened doors, there were multiple calls saying 'close the doors'. He further said that the doors were now open before warning Europe that it will have to have to take its “share of the burden.” Last week, Erdogan announced that Turkey would no longer stop migrants from leaving for the European Union which has lead to flocking of thousands of migrants and refugees at the Turkey-Greece border.

Talking further about the situation, the President said that the numbers were far higher than what it seemed. He added that the figures had already reached “hundreds of thousands” and would soon be expressed in “Millions.” Multiple clashes erupted on the border as the Greek police blocked thousands of migrants by firing tear gas while the refugees responded by lobbing rocks at the greek Soldiers, international media reported.

Migrants tear gassed at border

At least 13,000 migrants tried to cross the Turkey-Greece border after Ankara officially opened its western border with Europe. According to reports, several hundred people reached three Greek islands by boat while some even tried to swim across the Evros river to reach the country. Greek police reportedly fired tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to hold back the migrants who in return hurled stones at the forces.

According to reports, Turkey opened its western border for migrants after accusing the European Union of slow fund release to support the Syrian refugee influx in the country. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had long threatened to open its western border allowing migrants to cross to Europe, with which it had signed an accord in 2016 promising to prevent migration in return for financial support. As per reports, Turkey on February 28 ordered its police, coastguard and border guards to stand down, meaning a passage for migrants to cross to Europe.

