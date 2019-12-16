Turkish President Threatens To Shut Down Two US Military Bases

After the United States threatened sanctions over Turkey purchasing Russian arms, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to close two military bases used by the US in Turkey. According to reports, Erdogan stated that if need be they will shut down bases in Kurecik and Incirlik. The two military bases are located on Turkey's southwest coast. Turkey has been threatened by US over its decision to buy Russia manufactured S-400 missile defence system. In response to that, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that their decision to close down the bases could be tabled very soon.

Tussle between Turkey, US

The military base in Kurecik is a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) radar station whereas the base in Incirlik is used by the US military for raids it conducts on positions held by the Islamic State group in Syria. Erdogan said that he told US during his bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump at Washington in November that Turkey will not stop its deployment of the Russian S-400 air missiles system. Turkey procured the Russian missiles this year irrespective of the differences it faced from its NATO allies over the deal.

International media reported that there have been discrepancies between Ankara and Washington over the purchase of the S-400 Russian missiles which seem incompatible with the NATO defences, adding that the missiles are a serious concern for the United States' F-35 fighter jets.

US formally recognises 1915 Armenian genocide

On December 12, the US Congress formally recognised the mass murder of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire between 1915-1917 as genocide. The Senate voted unanimously to recognise the killings as genocide as a matter of American foreign policy.

Fahrettin Altun, President Erdogan’s communications director said on Twitter that history will note these resolutions as irresponsible and irrational actions by some members of the US Congress against Turkey. He also said that they will go down in history as the party responsible for causing long-lasting damage between the two nations.

The urge to hurt Turkey just because we are pursuing our national interests has now combined with the desire to corner President Trump due to his relationship with President Erdogan.



It's a shameful calculation! — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) December 12, 2019



(With inputs from agencies)