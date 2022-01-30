Turkish President Warns Country's Media Against Spreading info That Harms Nation's Values

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan warned Turkish Media against disseminating anything that harms the country's essential values, in a notice issued in the Official Gazette on January 29.

According to Time Turk, the notice emphasised actions essential to preserve the country's national culture and prevent youngsters from being negatively influenced owing to exposure to harmful content in all forms of media.

Erdogan has succeeded in bringing newspapers and television stations largely under his government's control over his nearly two decades in power, while tightening his hold on the internet. His government intends to tighten its grip on social media, blaming false news and disinformation.

According to the circular, the Turkish government will pursue legal action against "overt or covert activities through the media aimed at undermining our national and moral values ​​and disrupting our family and social structure," though it did not specify what those activities might include.

Erdogan's government is now working on a measure that would make false news, disinformation, provocation, and lynch justice offences on social media punishable by fines and up to five years in prison. In 2020, the Turkish parliament passed major changes to social media legislation, including penalties, bandwidth restrictions, and possible bans for social media companies that disobey the law, as well as granting the government significant content-control authorities.

Erdogan's government controlling the Turkish Media

The RTUK radio and television watchdog has broad authority over all internet content and can remove it. It has fined television stations for showing content that it believes violates Turkish norms, such as "erotic" music videos, LGBTQ references, or content that insults the president.

Thousands of people have been charged under the latter rule, including Sedef Kabas, a well-known journalist who was imprisoned last week pending trial after tweeting and repeating a proverb about Erdogan's castle on an opposition television channel.

Erdogan, who has been in power for nearly two decades, has frequently chastised media content that goes against his AK Party's conservative Islamic principles. Turkey has also taken steps in recent years to strengthen media monitoring, with the government now owning or controlling roughly 90% of major media outlets. Erdogan has been accused by both supporters and detractors in the West of using a failed coup attempt in 2016 to silence dissent and weaken social rights and tolerance.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP