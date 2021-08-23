Last Updated:

Turkish Soldiers Feed & Take Care Of 2-month-old Afghan Baby Separated From Mother; Watch

Turkish soldiers looked after a 2-month-old Afghan baby who got separated from her mother at the Hamid Karzai International airport on Friday. Watch video here-

Written By
Amrit Burman
Turkish soldiers, Kabul, Afghanistan, Taliban

IMAGE: TWITTER/MUSLIMSHIRZAD


In a sheer act of kindness, Turkish soldiers looked after a 2-month-old Afghan baby who got separated from her mother in the war-torn country of Afghanistan, on Friday. Amid all the mayhem at the Hamid Karzai international airport, an Afghan resident, Farista Rahmani, got separated from her 2-month-old baby named Hadiya Rahmani, and her husband, Ali Musa Rahmani. When Turkish soldiers came to know about the incident, they came to help the father, who was waiting in despair at the northern gate with his 2-month-old baby, where the Turkish soldiers provided aid to the disappointed father and his infant.

Turkish soldiers help a 2-month-old Afghan baby

After the 2-month-old Afghan baby got separated from her mother at Kabul airport, the Turkish Army took very good care of the baby and her father. According to reports, the soldiers brought the duo to a safe area, cleaned the toddlers' bottoms, and even fed her, and later handed her over to the father. After the Taliban seized Kabul, the situation of the country has been rapidly worsening, as people in large numbers have fled from their homeland and more are likely to follow. The visuals coming from the war-torn country show how thousands of civilians have settled at Kabul airport waiting for their turn to leave the country.

READ | OIC expresses concern over Afghanistan crisis; urges for safe evacuation of civilians

People leaving Afghanistan

In the last phase of the US army leaving Afghanistan, a mass evacuation operation is being carried out by soldiers from various countries. Since August 15, the country has been facing a chaotic situation all over. As many as 12 people have died due to gunshot killings or in stampedes at the airport since the Taliban captured the country.

READ | As Biden monitors Afghanistan, no weekend stay in Delaware

Evacuation procedures in Afghanistan

The evacuation operation in Afghanistan is going at full throttle. The US Air Force, the Indian Army, the UK, and other countries are consistently pulling out more and more people from the terror-ruled country. So far, over 25,000 people, including Afghan nationals, US civilians, and Indians, among other countries, have been evacuated. On the other hand, the Taliban is close to forming a government to rule the country.

READ | 'Deeply concerned' Sri Lanka asks India's help in evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan

IMAGE: TWITTER/@MUSLIM

READ | Afghanistan crisis: US clarifies who should come to Kabul Airport amid evacuation efforts
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND