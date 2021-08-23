Turkish Soldiers Feed & Take Care Of 2-month-old Afghan Baby Separated From Mother; Watch

In a sheer act of kindness, Turkish soldiers looked after a 2-month-old Afghan baby who got separated from her mother in the war-torn country of Afghanistan, on Friday. Amid all the mayhem at the Hamid Karzai international airport, an Afghan resident, Farista Rahmani, got separated from her 2-month-old baby named Hadiya Rahmani, and her husband, Ali Musa Rahmani. When Turkish soldiers came to know about the incident, they came to help the father, who was waiting in despair at the northern gate with his 2-month-old baby, where the Turkish soldiers provided aid to the disappointed father and his infant.

Turkish military took care of the baby who was separated at Kabul international airport from her mother.later she handed over to her father. pic.twitter.com/ZYQpUZgwOd — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 21, 2021

Turkish soldiers help a 2-month-old Afghan baby

After the 2-month-old Afghan baby got separated from her mother at Kabul airport, the Turkish Army took very good care of the baby and her father. According to reports, the soldiers brought the duo to a safe area, cleaned the toddlers' bottoms, and even fed her, and later handed her over to the father. After the Taliban seized Kabul, the situation of the country has been rapidly worsening, as people in large numbers have fled from their homeland and more are likely to follow. The visuals coming from the war-torn country show how thousands of civilians have settled at Kabul airport waiting for their turn to leave the country.

Turkish military take care of an infant who was separated from his mother in Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/pvnwqJ36A6 — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 21, 2021

People leaving Afghanistan

In the last phase of the US army leaving Afghanistan, a mass evacuation operation is being carried out by soldiers from various countries. Since August 15, the country has been facing a chaotic situation all over. As many as 12 people have died due to gunshot killings or in stampedes at the airport since the Taliban captured the country.

Evacuation procedures in Afghanistan

The evacuation operation in Afghanistan is going at full throttle. The US Air Force, the Indian Army, the UK, and other countries are consistently pulling out more and more people from the terror-ruled country. So far, over 25,000 people, including Afghan nationals, US civilians, and Indians, among other countries, have been evacuated. On the other hand, the Taliban is close to forming a government to rule the country.

