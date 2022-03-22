Turkmenistan Becomes 1st Central Asian Nation To Accept Taliban-appointed Afghan Envoy

Amid the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Turkmenistan became the first nation in Central Asia, since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, to receive a Taliban-appointed Afghanistan ambassador. Informing the same, a Tajik-American journalist for Radio Free Europe tweeted, “Turkmenistan becomes 1st country in Central Asia to accept Taliban-appointed Afghanistan ambassador."

According to the Fergana news agency, the newly Taliban-appointed Afghan ambassador Fazil-Mohammad Saber was welcomed in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, last Thursday. The inauguration ceremony of the new envoy was attended by Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Vepa Hajiyev, ANI reported.

After Taliban gained power in Kabul, last year, thousands of Afghans had left the nation. Since the internationally accepted democratic Afghan government was dismissed by the Taliban, the scenario in Afghanistan has continued to deteriorate.

7 months after takeover, Taliban yet to be acknowledged by international community

Despite being in charge of the war-torn nation for more than seven months, the Taliban have yet to be acknowledged by any government. According to Khaama Press, Afghanistan's government has previously demanded recognition from all neighbouring and international nations on December 2021. The Afghan government had been anticipating a positive response from the international community. As per media reports, the Afghan administration has also declared that the global community should work together to ease the suffering of millions of Afghans, citing the financial and humanitarian crisis.

In addition to this, Taliban leaders, who are eager for worldwide recognition, have previously been warned about providing respect to women and considering human rights, the development of an inclusive government, and the prevention of Afghanistan becoming a terrorist hotspot are all preconditions for global recognition.

Even though the war has halted in the nation, significant human rights crimes persist continuously. It is worth mentioning that extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, abuse, arbitrary arrests, a significant rollback of women's and girls' rights, and media restrictions are all examples of human rights violations done by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's acting foreign minister, stated on March 12, that a foreign-style government must not be enforced on Afghanistan. He also stated during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey that Afghans have the ability to choose their own government. Muttaqi further noted that efforts are being undertaken to increase government involvement, as per Tolo News.

(Image: AP)