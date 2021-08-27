Turmoil Engulfs Kabul Residents After Twin Blasts As Afghans Run Short On Cash In Hand

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, ending over two months of blitz. Since then, a situation of conflict and crisis has shadowed the Asian country with twin explosions killing over 100 people recently. On Friday, a report published in the Washington Post revealed that residents in the war-ravaged country are running short of cash with banks shut down and ATMs devoid of currency notes.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Taliban ordered banks to reopen but residents said that most of the banks remained closed. Meanwhile, a discreet report revealed the skyrocketing price of food and water at Kabul’s international airport. An added problem is that many of the storekeepers are now demanding US dollars instead of Afghan currency, further escalating the turmoil.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced that the group would soon restrict citizens from carrying currency notes outside the country. Meanwhile, according to Washington Post, Bilal Karimi, an aide to Mujahid, reassured people that everything would be normal as banks would reopen soon. However, cash strapped residents remain sceptical about the announcement and said that only a revival of their “daily routine” could make things better.

Kabul explosions

A second explosion was reported outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday. The blast took place near the Baron Hotel. The first explosion was a result of suicide bombing, and it was followed by gunfire, according to Republic Media Network's sources. The blasts have visibly caused a lot of distress in the country as people struggle to get out of the war-torn nation.

Afghans reject Taliban Emirate

Recently, the caretaker president of Afghanistan spoke to Republic Media Network wherein he revealed details of a possible deal with the Taliban, the role of Pakistan in the conflict, and the colossal “misjudgment” of the American administration. Labelling the Talibs as “barbaric, brutal and vengeful”, Amrullah Saleh asserted that the Afghan government was unwilling to take part in the "Taliban Emirate”.

Additionally, he also highlighted the role of Pakistan in fuelling the war and supporting the terrorists. “The US should acknowledge publicly it is Pakistan defeating them, not Taliban who do not know what are they fighting for.”

Image: AP