Tuvalu PM Bats For Taiwan’s Inclusion In UN, Won't Toe China's Expansionist Line

President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Tsai Ing-wen on Monday thanked Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano for standing up for the rights of Taiwan and Taiwanese people to the United Nations. In a tweet, Tsai said that she is heartened by the solidarity and support of Tuvalu.

"Thank you to Prime Minister Natano & #Tuvalu for standing up for the right of #Taiwan & our people to UN participation. We are heartened by your solidarity and support," Tsai Ing-wen tweeted.

Thank you to Prime Minister Natano & #Tuvalu for standing up for the right of #Taiwan & our people to UN participation. We are heartened by your solidarity and support. pic.twitter.com/LAokz38K7S — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) September 27, 2021

Tuvalu PM voices for Taiwan’s participation in the UN

In a pre-recorded address, Tuvaluan Prime Minister Kausea Natano called the United Nations to recognise that Taiwan has the right to access UN premises. He said that it is "most regrettable" to see Taiwanese being prohibited from entering or having meetings at the intergovernmental organisation's premises because the UN fails to recognise their passport.

"Tuvalu calls for recognition of the rights of the people of Taiwan to the UN premises. The Un was established to serve the public interest of all peoples. Having unhindered access to the family of the nations should be a right for all not a privilege for some. It is most regrettable to see injustice to the people of the Taiwanese people.

“Granting Taiwanese passport holders access to UN premises is an essential step for the meaningful participation of Taiwan and the Taiwanese people in the UN system,” he added.

Allies bat for Taiwan's inclusion

Recently, Haiti, Saint Lucia, Eswatini, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines also batted for Taiwan's inclusion. Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J Pierre said that Taiwan should be welcomed as a "legitimate participant" in the UN. Eswatini PM Cleopas Dlamini called the exclusion of Taiwan from the UN discriminatory.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines PM Ralph Gonsalves also called for Taiwan's inclusion. “New times demand fresh solutions, not old-fashioned hegemonic responses,” Gonsalves said. Haitian PM Ariel Henry said that Taiwan can play a significant role in United Nations initiatives like promoting peace, cooperation and security across the globe.

Last week, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) had launched an international campaign for Taiwan's inclusion in UN activities.