Twitter Applauds Finland's New Female Majority Cabinet With 12 Women

Finland recently elected it's youngest Prime Minister with a women-centric cabinet. The new cabinet has a total of 12 women out of which five of them will have a position at the top and three out of them are under the age of 35. The Green League is headed by Maria Ohisalo, the Centre Party is led by Katri Kulmuni, the Swedish People's Party is headed by Anna-Maja Henriksson, Left Alliance is led by Li Anderson and the Social Democratic Party by Sanna Marin.

My party is not in government, but I rejoice that the leaders of the five parties in government are female. Shows that #Finland is a modern and progressive country. The majority of my government was also female. One day gender will not matter in government. Meanwhile pioneers. 👍 pic.twitter.com/dW8OMEOiqb — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) December 9, 2019

Twitter applauds Finland's women-centric cabinet

The latest development in Finland has resulted in a lot of people applauding such a move by the country.

I’m a little upset at men are not properly represented. What happened to gender parity? Last time I checked, 50% of the population was male. I’m kidding but the only ones making a huge deal of this is the media. — Chris Wilson (@nosliwsirhc) December 11, 2019

Will restore stability

Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin said that she will restore stability to her country alongside saying that she will continue to post on Instagram after being appointed as the World's youngest Prime Minister with a women-centric cabinet. While talking to a local media outlet, Marin said that her appointment gave her the perfect opportunity to tell everyone about Finland, adding that the government holds the responsibility to maintain a sense of stability in the country.

The Social Democrat stated that one of her first actions as the PM would be to rebuild trust between the coalition partners. However, she did not reveal her plan on how she would achieve it. Talking about her frequent use of social media, Marin said that she was a politician who represented the younger generation, adding that she was an individual, a normal person even though she was the Prime Minister. Marin said that she will not change her way but will be more careful in what she will say in the future.

