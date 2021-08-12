'Twitter Ban To Be Lifted Soon; Working On Amicable Settlement': Nigeria's Information Min

Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed on Wednesday said that the country is planning to soon lift its ban on Twitter, which was imposed a couple of months ago after the microblogging site deleted a "controversial" tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking to media persons, Information Minister said that the government is working to resolve some of the differences with the social media platform and an amicable agreement is very much expected. However, the minister refrained from divulging how soon the ban would be lifted in Africa's most populous country.

Ban was imposed over President's deleted tweet

The ban, imposed on June 4 after President's tweet about a secessionist movement was deleted, was widely condemned from within the social media platform itself and also from the US government. Besides, the Nigerian government had also drawn flak from its own people for this decision and then taking to Twitter itself to announce it. Defying the ban, many Nigerians continued to access the microblogging site with the aid of a virtual private network, and the government was directed by a West African court not to prosecute those users. Imposing the ban Mohammed had then said that government officials took such a step because the platform was being used "for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence." He had also criticized Twitter for deleting the President's post saying, "The mission of Twitter in Nigeria is very suspicious as it had ignored inciting tweets against the Nigerian government in the past."

Twitter officials meet the Nigerian govt to resolve the issue

Meanwhile, Twitter spokesperson Sarah Hart said that the company had recently met with the Nigerian government to resolve the issue to lift the ban. "Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria and We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon," Hart further stated. Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service which was launched in July 2006. The platform provided the users to post and interact with messages known as "tweets." As of now, the microblogging site has over 300 million monthly active users across the world.

